Finding dolphins off the coast of Clearwater Beach is fun for the whole family

Year after year, Clearwater Beach is named one of the best beaches in the world. With white sand, gorgeous sunshine, you can't beat having it right in our own backyard.

The Little Toot is a prime example of one of the fun things to do here.

About 50 people fit aboard the tug boat and they will take you out to see dolphins. There's no feeding, no interacting, simply seeing the beautiful animals in their element.

"The kids, I love the kids, sometimes we have kids that you know, just nothing entertains them," Master Captain Will Adams says. "And they'll get on the boat and after about 15 minutes, their eyes are wide open. They're asking us questions, when they see the dolphin start jumping, they're so excited. And just for that hour and 15 minutes, hour and a half, they're just totally different."

Thanks to Master Captain Will and Captain Emily, we saw dozens of dolphins on our trip.

The Little Toot has been on Clearwater Beach for more than 20 years. Tickets start around $23 and the tour is about 1 hour and 15 minutes.