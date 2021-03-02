Menu

Downtown Plant City finds success during COVID-19

Brian Reed
Posted at 4:35 PM, Mar 02, 2021
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Thanks to a viewer, we found out Downtown Plant City is finding a lot of success, even during COVID-19.

Efforts from a group called Plant City Main Street have revitalized the area by holding events and bringing in new businesses.

Brian Reed is co-owner at Plant City Yoga. He told us that Plant City Main Street is holding food truck rallies and different outdoor events to bring the city together.

On Saturday, March 6, Brian is holding yoga in the park over at McCall Park.

You can find a whole list of events by clicking here.

