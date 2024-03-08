Detroit Tigers have been calling Lakeland their Spring Training home for 88 years

LAKELAND, Fla. — There's a lot of history when it comes to the Detroit Tigers and the City of Lakeland.

The Tigers first came to the area in 1934, but there were a few years off due to WWII. They returned 88 years ago and have continued their relationship with the city.

Every spring, the team returns to Joker Marchant Stadium, and throughout the year, the Single-A team becomes the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Detroit Spring Training Games remaining in the 2024 season:

