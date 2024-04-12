Davis Islands Garden Club focuses on special events and giving back to the community

DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. — The Davis Islands Garden Club started in 1936 as the Circle of Tampa Federation and was chartered as a garden club in 1953.

At the time, the club had around 30 members who were passionate about preserving and beautifying the community.

Today, they have more than 100 female members who are involved.

The club also operates as a venue for weddings, baby showers and special events.

"You can really customize your day and your event and make it your own. And we don't really have many restrictions. So that kind of sets us apart from some of our competitors. But we just really, really love sharing this slice of heaven with our community," said Amber Beaty with the Davis Islands Garden Club.

The views alone make this space right on the water unique.

The garden club is also a non-profit.

If you'd like to join, feel free to stop by and meet the group during their meetings on the first Wednesday of the month at 9:45 a.m.