Clearwater's Moccasin Lake Nature Park home to dozens of birds of prey

Just a short drive from the beaches you'll find Moccasin Lake Nature Park in central Clearwater.

It's a beautiful 52-acre park and a chance for the public to learn about birds of prey.

The raptors here are no longer able to return to the wild, instead, they are loved and cared for by a team of volunteers at the park.

The team of volunteers educates visitors, too.

"I think the park is special just because of the variety of things you can do," Lloyd Simmons, Recreational Director at Moccasin Lake Nature Park says. "If you just want to come in and just see some birds, you have that. If you want just a quiet time around the trails, you can walk these trails and spend easily an hour so out there. If you have youngsters who maybe want to play on the playground, we've got a unique playground, they can see the animals then come the nature center and see turtles swimming in their tank."

There's about a mile and a quarter in trails, too.

