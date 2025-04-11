CHIPZ program helps community members overcome life's challenges

A newer program through the Zephyrhills Police Department hopes to help those experiencing some of the most challenging times of their lives.

The program is known as CHIPZ: Community, Hope and Inspirations Project of Zephyrhills.

CHIPZ combines a police officer and a social worker to connect with those in the community to help navigate resources available to them.

Since becoming a 501(c)(3) in 2023, the program has had great success.

This isn't an easy job. Every day, the team comes across those with substance abuse or mental health issues and tries to get them the help they need.

The nonprofit also assists those experiencing homelessness, paying electric bills, or similar circumstances in getting back on their feet.

The need in Zephyrhills has been especially high since last year's hurricanes.

"Some of those individuals have gotten full-blown housing assistance. We've paid for multiple utilities. We've done a lot of homeless prevention, so people have been able to stay in their homes," Kathy MacKenzie, Program Coordinator, said. "We do have people that are living in their cars. We've paid for gas. There have been, you know, a few scenarios that are far and few between where the hotel and emergency shelters have been a necessity, but, yeah, it's been a really successful year."

CHIPZ partners with area organizations to help make success stories possible.

"I think there's just a lot of misconception about what homelessness looks like," said MacKenzie. "So Friday, we did get word that somebody was there with blankets and children on bicycles, and we were concerned, so we went out and quickly assessed the situation. She is not involved in any substance abuse, mental health disabilities. She works. She works at a good wage, has for years, and after a series of car accidents, the property she had was so damaged from the storm, she had to vacate. She was literally working enough every night to either stay in an Airbnb or a motel. And that particular morning, she had turned in her rental car and had nowhere to go. We stepped in; we got her in a motel for the weekend through our internal funding, that's through the faith-based community, which is amazing."

MacKenzie says they've been able to connect this woman with a house and, thanks to a grant, are getting her the security deposit and first month's rent.

"The project is growing and, hopefully, you know, continues to do so. We're very excited about some promising things on the horizon, but right now, the biggest thing we can do is help people navigate the system," said Seth Healy, ZPD Homeless Outreach Liason.

If you know someone who needs help, you can click this link to have someone from the CHIPZ program reach out.