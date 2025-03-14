CB's Outfitters providing fun on Siesta Key for nearly 50 years

CB's Outfitters has been on Siesta Key for nearly 50 years.

It's a one stop shop for everything fun to do on the beach, fishing, parasailing, jet skis, golf carts, you name it.

It's locally owned and operated, so you're getting your information from people who live and breathe this area.

"Just come down. Have fun. We're ready to go. The hurricanes were months ago, and you know, the beaches are beautiful. The fishing is back. The fishing is actually better than it was before the hurricane. So, you know, everything you know, come down, go boating, go fishing. Have a great time," said CB's Outfitters General Manager Doug Forde.

March and April are two of the biggest months of the year for them.