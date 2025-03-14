Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

CB's Outfitters providing fun on Siesta Key for nearly 50 years

CB's Outfitters
WFTS
CB's Outfitters
Posted

CB's Outfitters has been on Siesta Key for nearly 50 years.

It's a one stop shop for everything fun to do on the beach, fishing, parasailing, jet skis, golf carts, you name it.

It's locally owned and operated, so you're getting your information from people who live and breathe this area.

"Just come down. Have fun. We're ready to go. The hurricanes were months ago, and you know, the beaches are beautiful. The fishing is back. The fishing is actually better than it was before the hurricane. So, you know, everything you know, come down, go boating, go fishing. Have a great time," said CB's Outfitters General Manager Doug Forde.

March and April are two of the biggest months of the year for them.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.