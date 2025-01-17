Brush Tips Art Studio in downtown Tarpon Springs brings people together

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Right on Tarpon Avenue in downtown Tarpon Springs, you'll find a building with a mural of two wings.

One for adults and one for children, symbolic of the business inside that brings people and creativity together.

Brush Tips Art Studio offers a wide range of classes and opportunities for kids and adults to create.

Cheri Sonnie started the studio in 2020, finding success with other locally owned businesses for girls' nights and other special events.

"Downtown has grown so much just over the past five years, new businesses, we have cute bookstores. We have just cute shops, antique shops, and great food. And all of us kind of come together and collaborate. We have girl's night out, we have first Fridays," Sonnie explains.

They do classes, birthday parties, and events all year long. You can also just stop in and make a hat!

The next class is Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. for a Vision Board Class. The cost is $40.