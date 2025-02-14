Bilmar Beach Resort continues to rebuild from hurricanes

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Bilmar Beach resort continues to rebuild after being severely damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The Bilmar has only partially reopened since the first floor was devastated, losing 27 guest rooms, along with the lobby, beach bar and ballroom.

Treasure Island felt the worst of Hurricane Helene, leaving many residents on the island displaced.

For months, the Bilmar opened to serve food and adjusted their prices to help those who were displaced have a place locally to stay.

But today, construction is nearing completion from the damage, and things are slowly returning back to normal.

"A little light because people know not every business is open. We're really working hard and working with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater to keep that message out, that that we are open. Our beaches are fantastic, the weather is fantastic right now, and so we're just, I think we have to keep that message going out there so that people know that we're here and we have the services and the amenities available," said Clyde Smith, General Manager of the Bilmar Beach Resort.

Treasure Island is open and welcome to ready guests every single day.

"Resiliency. We're a real, true, tight community. I was just at the commission meeting the other night, you know, they voted to waive permanent fees for rebuilding, just to make it quicker and easier. And just $100 here, $1,000 there, makes a big difference on our residents. We've lost some of our residents. That's been sad, our neighbors, you know. We hope others will realize that Treasure Island is a very special place, a beautiful beach and a great community," said Smith.

Smith hopes the Bilmar will be fully open by April or May. But in the meantime, the Bilmar and other businesses nearby need the community's support.

"The local businesses and the local employees really need the support from both our locals and the visitors that are staying elsewhere. You know, other parts of the islands, Clearwater Beach, St. Petersburg, you know, they have the visitors there come out and see our little islands and enjoy the vibe that we have," said Smith.

