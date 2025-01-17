Armaly Brands brings Tarpon Springs sponges from local waters to homes

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Take a walk along the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs, and you'll see sponges harvested right from local divers.

We stopped in a Tarpon Springs business that takes these sponges from what's in the water to what's in your home.

John Bazakas is the Plant Manager at Armaly Brands in Tarpon Springs.

"Grandfather was a diver. He immigrated here from grazing. He was a diver in Greece, and he worked here for a while, and then when he retired," he said.

Armaly Brands has been in business since 1908, starting in the Bahamas.