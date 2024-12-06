40 years of holiday memories at Christmas Lane in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — For the past 40 years, Lane Weatherington has been dazzling neighbors and visitors with his amazing Christmas light displays.

It all started at his home in Dover but expanded so much that its current home is at the Strawberry Festival Grounds.

You can find more than 100 Christmas trees, 1.5 million lights, and larger-than-life decorations.

Christmas Lane is a non-profit organization run by more than 2,000 volunteers.

