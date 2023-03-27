An Evening with Denis Phillips at the Straz Center

Event: An Evening with Denis Phillips

When: May 12, 2023 at 6:30pm

Where: Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center, 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa, FL

Cost: Tickets Start at $25.00 with VIP option

Click here for more information and ticket sales hosted by Straz Center.

At Poynter at the Straz, you’ll spend an evening with Denis Phillips, the Tampa Bay area’s cool-headed, suspender-wearing, chief meteorologist for ABC Action News. Phillips will share behind-the-science stories from some of Florida’s most historic storms, discuss the climate crisis and its effects on our state, and give predictions for the upcoming 2023 hurricane season and how you should prepare. He’ll likely also remind you about his famed hurricane Rule No. 7: “Stop freaking out … until I tell you to.”

Poynter events create the opportunity to have thoughtful, civil discourse between journalists and their audiences. Each year, Poynter hosts speaker series, festivals, industry conferences and fundraisers. The speaker series explores topics important to the quality of life in the Tampa Bay region and beyond — from our rising tides and how sports unite us to the U.S. elections and the war in Ukraine. Each interactive event in the series will be rich with context, compelling visual elements and engaging conversation with plenty of room for audience participation. We hope that you will leave feeling challenged, energized and better informed.

The Poynter Institute is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to improve journalism in service to democracy. Proceeds from this fundraising event will power Poynter’s efforts to stoke civil connection and thoughtful expression between journalists and the communities they serve.