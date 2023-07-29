Rescues in Action: Zoe (previously Brownie)

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla — Zoe (previously Brownie) is a beautiful and sweet 10-month-old girl who has obviously lived a horrendous life for the last 8 months.

WFTS

Here's what Dobie Ranch Rescue had to say about her:

"Not only did her owner starve her purposely but we just discovered that he also cut her ears. This kind of evil needs to be stopped and if you know who this person is, please come forward and expose the previous owner.

Zoe has already received a bath and has a full belly and miraculously is just a happy little girl. She definitely needs some pounds put on and then when she is at a healthy weight we will have her spay and then she will be ready for a forever home. Zoe so far appears to be housebroken and good with other dogs and all people. She just needs the chance to be a happy puppy with a loving family that she previously had been denied."

If you're interested in adopting Zoe, click here.