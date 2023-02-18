Rescues in Action: Zoe

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Rescues in Action for February 18 featured Zoe. She is between one and two years old and her mix is unknown.

FLUFF Animal Rescue sent over a description of Zoe:

Zoe was found as a stray in Zephyrhills on New Year's Eve just a couple of hours before the clock struck midnight! She was in bad shape, with every rib showing, and obviously had been neglected for a long time. With a lot of love and care by her foster family, today, Zoe is at a healthy weight and loves to run and play with other dogs. She is good with kids and loves to cuddle. Zoe is crate trained and almost potty-trained. She is a little scared of going out for a walk and will need someone who will have patience to work with building her confidence.

If you would like to adopt Zoe, please contact FLUFF Animal Rescue on their website; CLICK HERE.