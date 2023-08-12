Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Whiskey Joe

Kathi's K9s
Posted at 11:43 AM, Aug 12, 2023
SPRING HILL, Fla — Whiskey Joe is a tiny little fella with the cutest little face!

Here's what Kathi's K9s had to say about him:

"This is one of 5 pups that were roaming the streets of Redland/Everglades. They were trapped by a remarkable group of hard-working, loving ladies who feed the packs of stray dogs there every single day. (Everglades Animals Coalition). They transported the Litter to our rescue. The pups are doing wonderfully. They play, cuddle, and all sleep together and are learning to feel safe with humans.
Whiskey Joe appears to be a 10 week old, 8 lb Chiweenie. He's been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, and is current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention."

If you're interested in adopting him, click here!

