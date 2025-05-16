Rescues in Action: Virginia, Shaggy and Hoedown

Virginia

Virginia had a rough start in life, but she’s come so far in her journey and is now ready to find her perfect forever home.

She is a very timid girl who takes time to trust, but once she does, she adores her people. Her gentle, easygoing nature makes her a quiet companion who’s happy to be near you once she feels safe.



Perfectly pee pad-trained

Good with other dogs and cats

Hypoallergenic coat (requires regular grooming)

Fully vetted and up to date on care

Because of her fear-based history, Virginia is not suited for a home with small children. She thrives in a calm, patient environment with someone who understands that building trust takes time, but the love you get in return is absolutely worth it.

Click here for adoption details!

Shaggy

Shaggy’s story is both heartbreaking and inspiring. At just 15 weeks old, this neutered pup weighing 17 pounds has overcome incredible odds as the sole survivor of his family, who were owner-surrendered and later diagnosed with Giardia. His strength and resilience allowed him to pull through.

Hey there! I’m Shaggy—your future best friend and snack-sharing sidekick. I bet you’re wondering how I got my name. Well, I might be a little goofy, a whole lot of fun, and I definitely love food—kind of like that cartoon guy. If it involves treats, count me in. Breakfast? Yes. Second breakfast? Even better. I'm still growing, so I take my mealtime very seriously. Now, I won’t lie—my story started out rough. I was the only pup to make it from my litter. But don't be sad for me—I'm here, I’m thriving, and I’ve got a second chance, thanks to the amazing humans at Heidi’s Legacy. They promised me the best forever family out there. One with belly rubs, cozy cuddles, fun adventures, and of course… snacks. My foster mom says I’m sweet as sugar and full of tail-wagging joy. I follow her like a little shadow and soak up every minute of together time.

I’m learning how to play fetch (I think I almost get it!), and I love hanging out with other pups—especially if I could have a playful doggy sister to romp around with. Right now, I’m about 20 pounds and still working on filling out my frame—don’t worry, I’ve got a healthy appetite and big plans. I’m learning all the good puppy stuff and doing my best to be the perfect companion. If you’ve been dreaming of a fuzzy buddy who’s equal parts silly, snuggly, and loyal, then I think we might be a match made in doggy heaven. Let’s make it official. Apply to adopt me today—I’ve got my tail wagging and my heart wide open, just waiting to meet you!

Shaggy is estimated to be around 4 months old (DOB: 12/2024).

Hoedown (The bunny)

I'm a gray double mane lion head breed, one of 96 originally rescued by a local county shelter, and one of the 32 rescued by RPOF in February. What does that mean for you? Extra fur for you to groom. I’m a patient bunny and used to being groomed and handled. I sometimes get nervous when you first pick me up, but once you get your hands under my back feet, I’m good to go.

I’m an indoor bunny, where I have been trained to use the litter box! I’m 14-16 weeks old, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. I’m on a mostly hay diet with pellets and slowly being introduced to healthy fruits and veggies (that are bunny safe, of course) … in moderation, they say! I have been housed with other bunnies and get along great with them.

My foster home also has bunny-friendly dogs and cats, so they don’t make me nervous.

