Rescues in Action: Viper, Tom, and Lola

Viper

Viper was picked up as a stray by animal control along with a Doberman Pinscher.

Dobie Ranch found it impossible to pull the doberman and leave Viper behind knowing how packed the shelters are and knowing he might have never made it out.

If you're interested in adopting Viper, contact 352 302 9251.

WFTS

Tom

Around others, Tom is playful and confident. He is way less so alone, and he’s definitely not a fan of super young kiddos—with their unpredictable movements and loudness…. He DOES love teens and would make a GREAT family dog in a home with kids 8+. He wants a doggie buddy to learn from, to whom he can look for encouragement. He’s very sweet!

Tom is 8 months old and He would love to find his forever while he’s young so they can get to know one another while he’s in this super sponge phase of growing! We expect Tom to be a very large dog when he’s finished developing. He currently weighs 50 lbs. A fenced yard will be needed.

If you want to adopt Tom,click here!

WFTS

Lola

Meet Lola, the vivacious little ball of sunshine who's ready to light up your life! With her irresistible puppy eyes and boundless energy, Lola is on a mission to find her forever family—and she just might be the perfect fit for you.

This playful pup absolutely adores long walks and can turn a simple game of fetch into an Olympic event. Watch out for her signature move: a spectacular leap through the air powered by pure excitement! When she's not busy impressing you with her acrobatic skills, Lola loves nothing more than snuggling up for a cozy nap, preferably right next to her favorite human.

Lola's social skills are top-notch. She's a friend to all, whether they have two legs or four, and can coexist peacefully with both dogs and cats. Her manners are impeccable, too—she's a pro at commands like sit, come, stay, leave it, and drop it. Lola's been working hard to channel her puppy exuberance into well-behaved greetings, and she's nailing it!

But wait, there's more! Lola is also a little genius in disguise. She picks up new tricks faster than you can say, "Good girl!" and is always eager to show off her smarts. Whether it's solving a puzzle toy or learning a fun new command, Lola is up for the challenge.

Potty trained and past the chewing phase, Lola is the complete package of cuteness and good behavior. If you're ready to add a burst of joy to your home, head over to [Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue](heidislegacydogrescue.com/ [heidislegacydogrescue.com]) and make sure to mention Lola on your application. She's eagerly waiting to meet you and become your new best friend! They say I am approx 1 1/2 years old, spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

Lola's adoption fee is $400. After adoption, obedience training and a fully enclosed front or backyard are required.