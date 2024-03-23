Rescues in Action: Tricia, Dora, and puppies (Lincoln, Lexington, Madison, Memphis, Salem and Sydney)

Tricia

Tricia is a fun-loving, spayed, 45lbs, 2-3 year old, compact bundle of joy! Tricia loves to play with other dogs, toys, and water hoses. Tricia has lived with cats and does best with confident cats. Small foster kittens are a little too exciting for her, but this is expected for such a playful pup. Tricia enjoys mental and physical enrichment including food puzzles and would make an excellent hiking or other adventure buddy. Tricia was a hit with several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players at a recent event and has never met a stranger! Tricia has only been around children briefly during events and has taken treats gently from them but may accidentally knock smaller children over. Tricia responds very well to positive reinforcement training techniques and responds to the cues sit, shake/paw, down (as in lay down), off (great to use when tempting counter treats are within sniffing range!), touch, and place. Tricia is also house trained! Tricia can sometimes get a little overwhelmed and extra excited but is easily redirected with toys and/or treats. If you’re looking for a dog who will be your partner for all of your fun activities, Tricia is your girl!!

Lincoln, Lexington, Madison, Memphis, Salem and Sydney

A citizen who needed some help with six 13 DAY old puppies reached out to Heidi's Legacy. We stepped up...mom was no longer feeding them, and the citizen was not equipped to handle. 3 boys & 3 girls. The puppies were born January 11, 2024. There breed is unknown...we are just guessing because moms breed is also unknown. DNA test pending.

Dora

Hi! My name is Dora! Sometimes they call me the “explora” get it?? I found myself without a home, and Husky Haven swooped me home!! I’m about 8 months old. I love to run around and play, just as a puppy should, plus I love to explore everything!! I haven’t met a kiddo, or doggos I didn’t like! I even have no problem with kitties or bunnies! I just love everything!! There are even rumor that I might know Spanish!! I would love to find a furever family with a brother or sister to burn some of my puppy energy down. I love my crate, and will go in there when told. I might be sad when you leave for a bit, but I settle down easy because I know you’ll be back for me. I am still learning leash manners, but will only pull if I see someone that I think wants to pet me. I know that furever is out there!! Did I mention I am absolutely adorable??

