Rescues in Action: Toffee

TAMPA, Fla — Toffee is the life of the party!

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue had to say about her:

"She is an inquisitive girl who loves to play hard with other dogs and is fine doing her own thing. What's that noise? Toffee will go exploring! Is this a new game? Toffee will figure it out! Toffee is a very trusting little box of sugar and spice and everything nice! She is an independent lady that just wants to live the good life with you. She's also never met a toy or a stick she didn't like. Toffee would likely be fine as the only pup in your home, or also as a fabulous companion to play with your current pup. Toffee is a year old."

Interested in adopting Toffee? Click here.