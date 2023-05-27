Watch Now
CommunityAdoptable Pets

Actions

Rescues in Action: Titus

Husky Haven of Florida
Rescues in Action: Titus
wfts
Rescues in Action: Titus
Posted at 12:22 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 12:22:38-04

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — For Rescues in Action, Titus is the most handsome husky you'll ever meet. He is a red husky and while that isn't necessarily unique, when you see it, it stops you in your tracks!

Here's what Husky Haven of Florida had to say about him:

Rescues in Action: Titus

"Hello world, my name is Titus, and I am an amazing husky, or at least that’s what my foster family says. I am only a year old and so good-looking! I am super smart and lovable. I love to cuddle, give kisses, and am a social butterfly. With my looks is hard for anyone to resist me!
I get along with other dogs and love to play all those fun husky games. Bring them on, I bet you we will have a good time. I would prefer to be in a home with another dog because I am calm and not destructive. I do go in my crate but only go there occasionally, to be honest, I really prefer to be out with my humans or my doggo friends. I love my humans, and meeting new people is super exciting, especially with the ladies.
I get super excited, and I pull when I walk and I tend to jump on people, but nothing bad that with some training and time I won’t master. My foster family says I am less of a velociraptor and a calmer puppy every day. But have you ever met a “calm” husky? Exactly.
I am housebroken and ready to be your best friend."

For adoption details, click here!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.