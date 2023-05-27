WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — For Rescues in Action, Titus is the most handsome husky you'll ever meet. He is a red husky and while that isn't necessarily unique, when you see it, it stops you in your tracks!

Here's what Husky Haven of Florida had to say about him:

"Hello world, my name is Titus, and I am an amazing husky, or at least that’s what my foster family says. I am only a year old and so good-looking! I am super smart and lovable. I love to cuddle, give kisses, and am a social butterfly. With my looks is hard for anyone to resist me!

I get along with other dogs and love to play all those fun husky games. Bring them on, I bet you we will have a good time. I would prefer to be in a home with another dog because I am calm and not destructive. I do go in my crate but only go there occasionally, to be honest, I really prefer to be out with my humans or my doggo friends. I love my humans, and meeting new people is super exciting, especially with the ladies.

I get super excited, and I pull when I walk and I tend to jump on people, but nothing bad that with some training and time I won’t master. My foster family says I am less of a velociraptor and a calmer puppy every day. But have you ever met a “calm” husky? Exactly.

I am housebroken and ready to be your best friend."

