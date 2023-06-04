Rescues in Action Tips: Why you should never shave a husky

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — Husky's are beautiful creatures with amazing coats. But some owners wonder if they can shave the coat because it's so thick — the short answer is no.

Husky's fur helps regulate their body temperature. Husky's have double coats and they to not only keep a husky warm in the winter, but also cool in the summer! Their coat can block UV rays and block direct sunlight on the skin. When the coat sheds, it helps create air circulation.

Dogs tend to sweat through their paws, which is also why it's important to check the ground your pet walks on before taking them for a walk during the summer. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them!

Another common misconception about shaving Husky's is that it will help with shedding. It won't. There is no way to stop a Husky's shed.

Watch the video posted to this article by Husky Haven of Floridaand follow along here for more tips from other rescues in the future!