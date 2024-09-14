Rescues in Action: Timmy and Karma, Ghost, and Gucc

Timmy and Karma

Karma & her puppy, Timmy were in a Polk County home with 25 dogs that were flea infested and had never been to a veterinarian. They were left there when the owners moved out.

Karma is a 1 year old, 12 pound wire haired Jack Russell Terrier mix. She's been spayed, chipped, and vaccinated. She's very friendly and playful. This girl has a bit of separation anxiety, so she would be happiest in a home with her human home most of the day. She is completely deaf.

Timmy is a 14-16 week old, 6 pound, active, playful wire haired Jack Russell Terrier mix and is also deaf. He is very friendly and like his mom, Karma, loves to play with all the other dogs in the rescue.

If you're interested in adopting either of these adorable dogs, please click here!

Ghost

Meet Ghost, a 6-year-old red and white Husky who is ready to be your perfect companion. Ghost is a lovable and gentle giant with a heart full of affection. He dreams of nothing more than curling up on the couch with his human, enjoying cozy snuggles and quiet moments together.

Ghost’s journey hasn’t been easy. He lost his home when his beloved mom became ill and never returned from the hospital. Despite this heartbreaking change, Ghost has remained a sweet and gentle soul. He is well-mannered, a dream on the leash, and an attentive listener. Though he was born with abnormal knees, giving his walk a charming wobble and limiting his stamina for long treks, his enthusiasm for outings remains undiminished. He loves meeting new people and is incredibly gentle on the leash, never pulling or reacting to other dogs.

At home, Ghost might show a bit of resource guarding with his food, toys, and favorite spots. He would thrive in a home with very submissive dogs or as an only pet, where he can be the laid-back, snugly boy he’s meant to be. He gets along wonderfully with kids of all ages and would do well with cats accustomed to dogs. A cat who can set gentle boundaries would be a perfect match for Ghost, who respects limits once they’re established.

Ghost is a true gem who deserves all the love he so generously gives. If you’re looking for a loyal and affectionate companion who loves being a good boy, Ghost is the one for you.

I am neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.

If you're interested in adopting Ghost, click here!

Gucc

I'm Gucc, but my foster mom loves to call me Sweet Baby G. Even though I'll be turning 12 this August (DOB 08/01/2012), I still have a heart full of puppy energy! I adore playing with toys and get super excited when my foster mom comes home – she can't believe how lively I am for my age!

I'm a charming bully mix, tipping the scales at just over 50 lbs. Despite my love for treats and being super food-motivated, I somehow stay lean and fit. Post-walk treats are my favorite reward and always make me wag my tail with happiness.

I know some folks might be hesitant because I'm a bully mix, but I'm a gentle sweetheart who loves nothing more than a bit of playtime, snuggles on the couch, and showering you with unexpected kisses. Give me some love and attention, and I'll be your loyal, affectionate companion.

Sometimes, new places and unfamiliar animals make me a bit anxious – I guess you could say I'm a bit of a homebody. However, I love neighborhood walks and am always curious about what the neighbors are up to. I'm not aggressive on the leash, just very inquisitive. At home, I can be quite protective and will bark if I hear the delivery man – it's just my way of guarding our space!

My foster mom has been teaching me to sit and "wait" for my food, and I'm getting pretty good at it, even though I get so excited for meal times. Plus, I've been a good boy with no accidents inside the house – my foster mom is really proud of me.

I can't wait to meet you and become your beloved, playful companion!

If you're interested in adopting me, click here!