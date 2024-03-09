Rescues in Action: Timber, Brittney and Chance

Timber

Kathi's K9s

Timber was born on approximately Jan. 1, 2024. He is most likely a Patterdale terrier/Labrador Retriever mix.

This little guy currently weighs about 8 pounds. Like all pups, he is extremely friendly, playful, curious, and highly socialized with dogs and kids. Additionally, Timber is very, very affectionate and adores being held and cuddled.

Timber, along with his seven littermates, has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and wormed and is current on flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.

If you're interested in adopting any of the puppies, click here!

Brittney

Second Chance Friends Rescue

Britt is a very sweet girl. She is a little timid with new people and can get overstimulated quickly. Britt would benefit from a structured household where she can learn from a strong pack leader who will give her what she needs.

She is dog-friendly but not social. She would do best in the home, either alone or with a confident, calm, and submissive dog. No kitties or small children, please.

Britt is housebroken, crate-trained, and likes to go for walks or play in the yard. We will ask for a home for her (no apartment/condo) as she needs a fenced-in space. Britt is healthy, 5 years old, and 55 pounds. She is spayed and heartworm negative.

If you're interested in adopting her, click here!

Chance

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue

Hey there, awesome humans — I'm Chance, the 9-month-old (DOB 4/19/2023) 50-pound bundle of joy and mischief with a flair for the extraordinary!

Rescued from an Alabama shelter, I dodged the "ruff" life, and now I'm on a quest for my forever home (or a snuggly foster spot)!

Sure, I'm a mix of 12 different breeds, making me a unique pup with a one-of-a-kind personality. I shine brightest in a home sans tiny tots (none under 12), and I prefer to be the solo dog because, let's face it, I'm a showstopper craving all the spotlight.

Long walks are my jam! I'm a leash protector, always eager to say "hello" to my fellow canines. After six weeks of obedience training, I've mastered sitting, staying, and the art of treating myself to the crate when I hear "go home."

Sure, I've got a strong personality and maybe a touch of stubbornness, but who can resist my charm? I'm neutered/microchipped, vaccinated, house-trained, and ready to shower my forever peeps with kisses and belly rub requests.

P.S. I'm still a pup at heart, and yes, I love to nibble and chew, but think of it as my way of spreading joy! Help me thrive, and I promise to be the most entertaining and lovable companion you've ever had. Adopt me, and let the enchanting adventures begin!

Interested in adopting Chance? Click here!