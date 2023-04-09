Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Synder

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 11:28:26-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Synder (pronounced sin-der) is house-trained and the absolute sweetest dog.

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue had to say about her:

"She is dog friendly (proper introduction always) and people friendly. Cats and squirrels are a big no. She is a big love bug who loves long walks or runs. appears 2 ish (est DOB 01/2021)
Synder's adoption fee is $400 - obedience training is required after adoption
Obedience training is also required for all our pups. Please email us the completion certificate."

For adoption details, click here!

