Rescues in Action: Synder

TAMPA, Fla. — Synder (pronounced sin-der) is house-trained and the absolute sweetest dog.

WFTS

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue had to say about her:

"She is dog friendly (proper introduction always) and people friendly. Cats and squirrels are a big no. She is a big love bug who loves long walks or runs. appears 2 ish (est DOB 01/2021)

Synder's adoption fee is $400 - obedience training is required after adoption

Obedience training is also required for all our pups. Please email us the completion certificate."

