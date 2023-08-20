Rescues in Action: Sweet Potato and Shephard

ODESSA, Fla. — For Rescues in Action, we have Sweet Potato and Shephard! They were hatched on the farm at the end of June, and they are pretty special!

Here's what Ladybug Farm Sanctuary had to say about them:

"The mother is a standard peacock but the father is a pure white peacock. When this happens the babies are called Piebald Peacocks.

A Piebald, also referred to as a Pied Animal, is one that has a pattern of unpigmented spots on a pigmented background of fur or feathers, which due to the lack of pigment is white. Additionally the animal's skin under the white fur or feathers is not pigmented.

Peace, our male peacock is all white. Your first thought may be that he is an albino but that is not the case. Peace has Leucism, a genetic mutation that causes the lack of pigment, whereas albinism causes a lack of melanin, or no melanin at all.

So when an animal with Leucism breeds with another animal that does not carry the mutation, the offspring are likely to come out pied."

If you're interested in adopting them, click here for details!