Rescues in Action: Sunshine, Dukes and Lucy

ODESSA, Fla — Sunshine, Dukes and Lucy were all found injured but are now recovered and looking for homes!

wfts

Here's what Ladybug Farm Sanctuary had to say about them:

"Lucy was released into a community pond where she was attacked by a coyote and severely injured. A good samaritan found her and brought her to LBFS. Sunshine - Several Pekin ducks were released into a community pond by the residents of the community. One of the ducks laid eggs but then was killed. A nice woman incubated the eggs until they hatched. Sunshine was born blind so could not be released into the pond. Dukes - was one of a pair of ducks that were released into a community pond and cared for by one of the residents. One morning they went out to find that one of the ducks had been shot by a pellet gun. Dukes was no longer safe there so they brought her to LBFS. Moral of the story - Please do not release defenseless ducks and geese into community ponds or water ways. We do have several Pekin Ducks that are up for adoption."

If you're interested in adopting,click here!