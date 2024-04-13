Rescues in Action: Sunny, Remi, and the Toy Story puppies!

Sunny

WFTS

Meet Sunny Bear! The sweetest MOST HANDI-CAPABLE PUP EVER! Even though his back legs don't work, that doesn't stop him! Sunny was rescued within hours of facing euthanasia and the moment he was in the arms of our rescue team, he beamed from ear to ear!

We don't know what caused Sunny to lose the loss of his legs but we are determined to give him the best ending to his story! Sunny needs a special savior, someone who will hep him with his wheel chair and help to express his bladder every 4 hours - if you have room in your heart we promise this little boy will be worth the effort!!

If you are interested in adopting Sunny, click here!

Remi

WFTS

Remi is a good boy and a giant lovebug! He can sit, shake, and come (most of the time!) when asked. He loves walks and is learning leash manors. He would do best in a home with a fenced in yard he can run around in.

He is learning to love the cat and when it's appropriate to play with her. He enjoys looking out the window. He also does well with children and rarely barks.

If you're interested in adopting Remi, click here!

Toy Story Puppies: Bullseye, Buzz, Woody and Jessie

WFTS

Bullseye, Buzz, Woody, and Jessie were found deserted in a box in rural Pasco County. A Good Samaritan found them and brought them to Pasco County Animal Services and we immediately picked them up so they wouldn’t get sick at the shelter.

When they first came to our rescue, they were extremely skinny and had trash in their digestive system. They are now gaining weight and are very playful puppies. As much as they play hard, they also nap hard — after all, they’re only about 8-9 weeks old.

They will be fixed the second week of April and are ready to find their forever homes! They will likely stay under 45lbs full grown & since they are cattle dog mixes, they will have a lot of energy. Ideally, their future homes will have another dog for them to play with and an active family.

If you're interested in adopting any of these puppies, click here!