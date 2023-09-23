Rescues in Action: Statler & Waldorf

TAMPA, Fla — These two elder men may look a bit different, but boy are they cute and lovable!

WFTS

Here's what AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue had to say about Statler and Waldorf:

"Statler & Waldorf are 12-year-old Chinese Crested brothers who were found as sick strays in Pasco County and never reclaimed. They have been with ALDR for almost 6 months as initially arrived to us with pneumonia and needing full diagnostics and dentals. They are now fully vetted and doing amazing for little old baldish men. 🥰 Their ideal home would be with someone who loves a constant cuddle buddy and doesn’t mind having 1-2 little shadows all around the house. Waldorf wants to be on his person’s lap all day, everyday. Statler likes his space but loves being home with his person, sleeping on the floor in front of them. Neither enjoy leaving the house for more than a short walk. They love spending time outside in the sun with their person close by. They are both completely toothless so they do require a soft diet. Statler has a heart murmur so he may require meds down the line but at moment vets just recommend monitoring- their forever home should be aware of that. Waldorf had eye issues in the past and also may require meds down the line. They’re the sweetest boys and looking for a retirement home together."

If you're interested in adopting them,click here!