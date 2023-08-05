Rescues in Action: Stanley the man

TAMPA, Fla — Manly Stanley or goofball — you can choose the nickname!

Here's what Stanley had to say about himself (lol), along with Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue:

"I am between 1 and 2 years old and I am most likely a treeing walker coonhound. I am 56 lbs today, but still have some weight to put on.

My life was flipped up-side-down a few weeks ago when I was walking alone in the woods for a very long time and finally came across these nice people who I now call foster mom and dad. I was limping, hungry, very tired, and full of fleas and ticks. They weren't scared though and neither was I. They took me home, fed me, and gave me a two hour bath. Then they took me to the vet and they fixed my limp too!

Now that I am a happy and healthy dog, I am ready to find my forever home! I am a smart and active boy. I am good with other dogs and have learned quite a bit of dog etiquette from my two foster sisters. I love to play and go on walks so I will need a big backyard and plenty of stimulation. I would do very well with a playmate, I have helped one of my sisters lose 5 lbs already! I have been around older children and have done well, but I am not tested on young children or cats.

My foster mom thinks I would be a great agility dog because I love to run and take direction pretty well. I am crate-trained, potty-trained, leash trained, and I am great in the car. If you are looking for a running partner I am your guy. Need the kids entertained outside? I'll be there. Wanna go hike a trail? I'm in. Your other fur-baby need a playmate? I love to wrestle. Wanna go to the dog bar and grab a drink? Let's go!

I am absolutely the sweetest boy you will ever meet and I will steal your heart immediately with my big brown eyes. I am fully vaccinated and waiting to be neutered. I can't wait to be your next best friend! See you soon!"

