Watch Now
CommunityAdoptable Pets

Actions

Rescues in Action: Spanky

Kathi's K9s
Rescues in Action: Spanky
WFTS
Rescues in Action: Spanky<br/>
Rescues in Action: Spanky
Posted at 5:20 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 05:20:38-04

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla — Spanky will stare you right in the eyes... and give you kisses and affection!

Rescues in Action: Spanky
Rescues in Action: Spanky

Here's what Kathi's K9s had to say about him:

"You'd think Spanky was a bear cub, but he's actually a wee pitti/pug-we're guessing. This sweet, sensitive, calm, playful, and very loving 10-pound, 12-week-old boy is going to make the perfect addition to any family. Like all pups, Spanky is curious, affectionate, and highly social. He adores being held and cuddled by his foster mom. Spanky will be neutered, microchips, vaccinated twice, and wormed three times prior to adoption. His adoption fee is $225, and meet-greets are scheduled only for approved applicants."

If you're interested in adopting, click here!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.