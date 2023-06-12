WEEKI WACHEE, Fla — Spanky will stare you right in the eyes... and give you kisses and affection!

WFTS Rescues in Action: Spanky



Here's what Kathi's K9s had to say about him:

"You'd think Spanky was a bear cub, but he's actually a wee pitti/pug-we're guessing. This sweet, sensitive, calm, playful, and very loving 10-pound, 12-week-old boy is going to make the perfect addition to any family. Like all pups, Spanky is curious, affectionate, and highly social. He adores being held and cuddled by his foster mom. Spanky will be neutered, microchips, vaccinated twice, and wormed three times prior to adoption. His adoption fee is $225, and meet-greets are scheduled only for approved applicants."

