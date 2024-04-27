Rescues in Action: Scrappy, Olivia, and Dew Drop

Scrappy

Bring some puppy power into your house with Scrappy! He is an outgoing, but quiet boy who loves laps! We believe Scrappy is mostly (if not completely) deaf, but this does not stop him from playing and learning!

He is very attentive and should quickly catch on to sign language. He loves to play with people and dogs, and he loves children. Scrappy is a 7 month old, 13 pound All American boy.

If you're interested in adopting Scrappy,click here!

Olivia

Hey there, I'm Olivia, your future best friend wrapped in fur! At 5 years young, I bring a whole lot of sweetness and a dash of sass to the table. Picture this: a mostly shih tzu pup who's not a fan of wet grass (who is, really?) and has a knack for cozying up in snug spots – that's me!

Now, let's talk about my journey. I've overcome neglect like a champ, battled a pesky skin infection, and emerged stronger and fluffier than ever. These days, I'm all about that chill life, seeking a loving home where I can be your loyal sidekick through thick and thin.

Sure, I may take a moment to warm up to new faces – can you blame me with my background? But once I deem you worthy of my trust (and believe me, it's an honor), I'm all in, heart and paws. Lap dog? Nah, I'm more of a by-your-side, adventure-loving companion. Walks? Count me in! Car rides? I've got my own special seat and everything.

Looking for a low-key buddy who's down for treats, butt scratches, and endless cuddles? Well, look no further, because I'm your girl. Let's make memories together, one tail wag at a time!

Click here for adoption details.

Dew Drop

Dew Drop's Mom was abandoned with her pups. Dew Drop and her siblings had a rough start in life but is now thriving! Although She is timid when meeting new dogs but warms up after observing for a bit. She loves the beach and splashing in the waves.

She loves puppy playtime wrestling with her foster siblings and games of chase or tug of war. Her most favorite activity of all is probably snuggling with her person 🥰 she would argue that she is "too big" to be carried like a baby and tucked into your neck 😂🤣.

She is potty trained and will go to the door when needs to go outside and makes it all night without breaks. She is an absolute love and we are looking for a wonderful Home for her with a fence yard and a puppy sibling.

Click here for adoption details.