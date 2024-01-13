Rescues in Action: Sandy

TAMPA, Fla. — Meet Sandy, a 50-pound bundle of love looking for her forever home! Sandy is great with people and adores attention – she's a true lovebug. She's housebroken, doesn't shed much, loves long walks, and is comfortable in her crate. Sandy is okay with other dogs but would prefer to be your only furbaby.

She has a unique habit of thinking she's a lap dog, and when you stop petting her, she'll gently tap you with her paw to encourage more love and attention. If you're looking for a loyal and sweet companion who's housebroken, crate-trained and loves people, Sandy might be the perfect addition to your home. Give this lovable pup a chance, and you'll find a devoted friend who just wants to be near you and share her affectionate spirit.

Interested in adopting her? Click here!