Rescues in Action: Sally, Daffodil, and Linus

Sally

If you are looking to add some excitement and humor to your life, please come meet Sally. She is an outgoing little clown with energy to spare, and loves to play with her humans!

Sally will do best in an active household. She gets along with other dogs her size and will make an amazing companion. Sally is a one-year-old, 12-pound chihuahua mix.

Interested in adopting her? Click here!

Daffodil

At just 12 months old, Daffodil has already survived more than most dogs face in a lifetime. Rescued from a high-kill shelter during an emergency plea to save her life, this sweet mixed-breed girl arrived with a severe skin infection—her skin was raw, open, and oozing. But with the help of a loving foster, a generous sponsor, and a dedicated medical team, Daffodil has made an incredible recovery.

Today, she’s healthy, happy, and absolutely full of love. True to her name, Daffodil is a symbol of resilience and hope—soft, strong, and blooming with joy. She adores people, enjoys the company of other dogs, but would also be perfectly content as your one-and-only.

Now it’s her turn to find a forever family—the kind who will never give up on her, and who will make sure she never sees the inside of a shelter again.

If you’re ready for tail wags, snuggles, and a whole lot of love, Daffodil is waiting to meet you.

Click here for adoption details.

Linus

Linus was found under a trailer at just one day old—tiny, alone, and helpless. Thanks to one of our amazing foster parents, he was bottle-fed and raised with love. Now he is 2 months old, all better and ready to be adopted! He would love a home with another playful young cat (or even a cat-friendly dog) to grow up with!

Fosters save lives, especially during kitten season when calls about newborns, pregnant strays, and sick cats pour in daily. But we can only help as many as we have homes for.

We also rely on TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) and spay/neuter programs to prevent more litters from being born into dangerous conditions. These efforts reduce suffering and overcrowding, and they work.

If you want to make a real difference, please consider fostering or supporting TNVR. We’ll guide you every step of the way.

Click here for adoption details.

