Rescues in Action: Sally

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue
Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue had to say about Sally! "Sally was surrendered to the rescue when her owner couldn't afford her medical care anymore. Sally was attacked by what we think was a coyote and was lucky to survive. After having multiple surgeries to repair her damaged body and being spayed and vaccinated she's ready to go to her forever home. Thanks to the care of Animal Doctors of South Tampa Sally has made a full recovery and is ready for her forever home."
Posted at 9:52 AM, Oct 16, 2023
