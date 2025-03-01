Rescues in Action: Ruby, Goose and the importance of pet insurance

Ruby

WFTS

Ruby is reliably housebroken and crate-trained; a playful canine with abundant energy.

She is sociable with other dogs and enjoys affection, though she exhibits sensitivity to loud noises, preferring proximity to her human companions in such instances.

A slow-feed bowl is recommended given her rapid eating habits. She is suitable for families with children.

For more information on Ruby and how to adopt, click here

Goose

WFTS

Goose is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire mix with a heart as big as his smile! This sweet and social guy was originally adopted from us as a puppy in 2020, but through no fault of his own, he has found himself back in our care due to an unfortunate divorce.

Having grown up in a loving home, Goose is well-mannered, fully vetted, and potty trained. He has lived with small children and other dogs, making him a wonderful family companion. While he gets along well with most dogs, he can be a little selective about his canine friends—some boy dogs just rub him the wrong way!

Goose’s journey started with Paws Paradise Fur Life, whose owner fostered his mom and litter of 10 puppies during the pandemic. As soon as they heard he needed help, they stepped up to sponsor his boarding and care, ensuring he gets all the love and attention he deserves while he searches for his forever home.

If you’re looking for a loyal, loving, and social pup to join your family, Goose might be your perfect match!

For more information on Goose and how to adopt, click here

The importance of pet insurance

Pet Insurance can help your animal in their time of need while also saving money on vet bills.

Corrine from Maxx and Me Pet Rescue spoke about the importance. It can be expensive to own an animal, and it's a big responsibility.

Corrine said, "They want to surrender their animals, people are surrendering for basic health issues."

She said pet insurance can cost between $25-125, but if your animal ends up with a health issue, and unless you have an extra $3-5K in your bank account, the $75 a month would be worth it in case you come across some unexpected expenses. She said a knee surgery or ingesting a foreign object can cost $4000 easily.

"Imagine your there [at the vet] , and your dog is sick and you can't pay the vet bill, what that does to. Invest in pet insurance, it makes all the difference and it can save a life," she said.