Rescues in Action: Rosie, Ace and Frizzy

Rosie

Meet Rosie 💗

This petite pittie princess is all healed up and ready to find her forever!

Rosie is about 35 lbs of pure sweetness. She’s fully vetted, housebroken, crate-trained, and walks beautifully on a leash. She’s also perfectly mannered with dogs, cats, and people—truly the total package!

After overcoming a heartbreaking past, Rosie has blossomed into a gentle and loving girl. She’s ready to leave her rough beginnings behind and start a new chapter with a family who will cherish her as much as she deserves.

Apply today and give Rosie the happy ending she’s waited so patiently for.

Ace

Hi there! My name is Ace, and I’m a 2-year-old, 60-pound Siberian Husky with a soft gray and white coat and a heart that’s even softer. I may be young, but I already know how to be the best companion you could ever ask for.

I’m housebroken, crate trained, and absolutely full of love for my foster family, including my 9-year-old Husky foster sister, whom I adore. Whether you’ve got other dogs or you’re just looking for one loyal best friend, I promise I’ll fit right into your heart and home.

I don’t have a single mean bone in my body; I’m just a gentle, affectionate pup who wants to be everyone’s friend. I love giving kisses and soaking up all the attention I can get. I’m well-socialized, friendly, and always excited to meet new people.

I’ve been practicing my leash manners so we can enjoy lovely, long walks together (they’re my favorite). I also ride great in the car and can’t wait to tag along on your adventures. Whether we’re exploring the outdoors or just hanging out at home, I’ll be happiest right by your side.

I’m neutered, up-to-date on all my vaccines, and microchipped— ready to find my forever family. If you’re looking for a sweet, loyal, and adventure-ready best friend, I think we’re meant to be.

Tail wags and kisses! Adoption info here!

Frizzy

Meet our sweet, playful, friendly, curious, and social hound/Dalmatian mix: Frizzy. This girl is the largest/heaviest pup in her litter. She is incredibly clumsy, uncoordinated, goofy, and incredibly sweet. Currently this 14-16 week old girl weighs 22 lbs. We cannot guarantee the exact breeds or adult weights of pups in our rescue.

Frizzy loves wading in our several kiddie pools. She's great with other dogs and shows submission toward children. Frizzy has been spayed, microchipped, received her rabies shot, and received three mandatory vaccinations.

Click here for adoption details!