Rescues in Action: Rose, Hera & Athena

LARGO, Fla — Rose and a few of her puppies are up for adoption. They were almost euthanized but thankfully Pawlife Rescue Group stepped in to help.

Here's what they had to say about Rose and her pups!

"Rose is about a little over a year old. She was an excellent mama to her eight puppies despite being so young. She and her litter were slated to be euthanized when she was saved at the last minute. Rose took such good care of her babies, who are also adoptable, but she is ready for her forever home where she can be doted on by others. Are you ready to wake up to this sweet face?

With proper introductions, Rose gets along great with other dogs. However, she doesn't do well with cats. She is house trained and hasn't needed to be crated as she's such a respectful lady! She is a sweet girl who is very affectionate and playful.

Adopting her with one of her pups would ensure that puppy takes on Rose's sweet disposition. Please reach out if you're ready to meet your next family member!

Rose's puppies have that classic puppy breath, those cute ears and eyes, and soft, squishy bellies. If that's what you're into, then you're ready to fill out an application! They're still young and coming into their own personalities, meaning they're malleable with the lifestyle and training you and your family provide! As still being young pups, they are into teething/chewing and will need monitoring and training to curb those traits. All Rose's puppies are doing well with potty training, but still need frequent opportunities to practice their good habits. Rose’s puppies are incredibly kind and sweet babies who get along well with other dogs."

If you're interested in adopting Rose, or her pups, click here!