Rescues in Action: Romeo

LARGO, Fla — Our Rescues in Action for Saturday, March 25 is Romeo! He's energetic and spunky. He gets along with other dogs but has that puppy-like energy that keeps on going.

Here's what Pawlife Rescue Group had to say about his personality and the type of home that would be best for him:

"He's working on learning when breaks are needed. He loves snuggles as well, a good warm blanket and he's your bud. His favorite Hobbies are chewing on a good bully stick or stuffed bone/ hoove, and running and digging. He's a bit of an escape artist so he needs frequent watch. He does best on a strong harness. But loves walks otherwise. He really loves car rides and his favorite snacks are Corn and Chicken Jerky bites.

He's good with kids as young as 3. His temperament as far as Cats/Felines is unknown. Romeo has had a pretty difficult life so far — from being found roaming the streets and picked up, he was taken to a boarding center where he was later fostered for a few months where they focused on some training. He was then adopted out to a family who gave him back to the shelter. He needs the right family/ person to bring back his happy go lucky personality! Let's get this boy out of boarding this holiday season. He's the BEST boy! Must have experience with the breed and cannot be left alone in the fenced in back yard."

If you'd like to adopt Romeo, click here!