Rescues in Action: Roma

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — Roma is a "Fun-size" husky and has one blue eye, and one brown eye! They call that fire and ice! She is a CUTIE!

Here's what Roma wants you to know about her:

WFTS

"I will captivate you with my cuteness and silliness!

I am awesome with other dogs, I love to play and do zoomies. One of the things about being a husky is that you have moves, and I have them all.

I also love my humans. love to cuddle and will sing you the song of my people! My foster says I am good at that! I am eager to please and am a super-fast learner!

I am working on walking properly on a leash, and because I have a high prey drive I am always on a mission to find those little critters!

I am housebroken, crate trained, microchipped, spayed, and up-to-date on all my shots!

I am ready to explore everything life offers - I just need my special someone to come with me!"

If you're interested in Roma, contact Husky Haven of Florida byclicking here!