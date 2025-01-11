Rescues in Action: Rocky, Tyson and Shadow

Rocky

WFTS

Rocky came to us via a goat farmer. Due to a lack of herd management, he had gotten overwhelmed by the amount of goats he had which made it difficult to give them proper care. Rocky had broken his leg, was treated, and has now healed.

Rocky and his brother came together and are very bonded, are super sweet and social and would be the perfect duo for someone wanting to add goats to their family.

Interested in adopting? Click here!

Tyson

WFTS

This 7-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier is a survivor with a heart full of love. Tyson recently beat the odds after being dumped at a shelter with a massive bleeding splenic tumor that turned out to be benign, and he’s now finishing up heartworm treatment. Tyson is as sweet as they come – a total cuddle bug who thinks he’s a lap dog!

He loves hopping on the couch for snuggles, giving kisses, and soaking up all the attention. His favorite things are his toys, and he gets so excited when you play with him. Tyson adores people (including toddlers!) but would thrive as the only dog in the home. He’s learning to take treats gently and can sometimes guard his toys, so he’ll do best with a family familiar with dog body language.

If you’re looking for a happy, affectionate companion to be the center of your world, Tyson is your guy! Click here for details!

Shadow

WFTS

Hi, I'm Shadow, a 2-year-old Siberian Husky with striking fire-and-ice eyes that match my bold personality. I'm housebroken and crate trained (though I may whine, howl, and cry when I’m left alone, I handle long periods in my crate without accidents!).

I’m great with most dogs, especially my two lab mix friends and the neighborhood dogs like Goldendoodles and playful puppies. However, there’s one Corgi I just can’t stand—we bark at each other something fierce when we cross paths, so we tend to avoid him. As for kids, I absolutely LOVE them! I've spent time with kids of all ages, from 2-year-olds to teenagers, and I enjoy every second of it.

I love walks, but I’ll admit, I get super excited at the start and tend to pull. If I spot a feral cat or bunny, I can get a little too eager, but I’m working hard on my "leave it" command to stay focused.

Playtime is my favorite—whether it's wrestling, running around with a toy, or chasing after my humans and dogs. I take treats gently, and I’m happiest when I'm surrounded by people and pups. But I must admit, I can be a bit of a digger, and I like to mark everything outside (luckily, never indoors!).

What makes me extra special? I'm your early morning alarm clock with a snooze button! I love waking up with a few snuggles, giving kisses, and getting the day started with some love. I may not have met a cat yet, but I’m super curious about the ferals in the neighborhood!

If you’re looking for an energetic, loving companion who loves to play and snuggle, I might just be your perfect match! Click here for details!