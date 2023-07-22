Rescues in Action: Riley

Watch Now
SPRING HILL, Fla — Riley spent her first 4 years of life as a breeder dog.

Here's what Kathi's K9s had to say about her:

"She was sold to a woman who had her the next 6 years of her life. Riley is a very sweet, quiet, calm, friendly, and loving dog. She and her housemate, Diva, were surrendered to our rescue when their owner's health declined and she could no longer care for them. Riley has been spayed, vaccinated, and wormed. She has a weak back end from arthritis."

If you're interested in adopting Riley, click here!

