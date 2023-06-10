Rescues in Action: Rascal

Watch Now
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 10, 2023
SEMINOLE, Fla — Rascal is a little more than 25 lbs and is absolutely adorable! Check out his ears!

Here's what Fluff Animal Rescue had to say about him:

"Rascal came in very scared of everything and everyone but never showed any aggression. He just needed a little time to decompress and get used to his surroundings to let his fun little personality come out. He is hoping to find a family that will simply love him for the spunky little guy that he is! Having a fur-sibling around would be ideal for him, and human kids should be older. He is still learning to walk on a leash and building his confidence outside the home, so a fenced in yard is a must for this pup. Rascal is up-to-date on all vaccines, microchipped, neutered and ready to go home today!"

If you're interested in adopting Rascal, click here!

