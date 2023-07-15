Rescues in Action: Randall

TAMPA, Fla — Randall came to AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue as a stray and was injured.

Here's what they had to say about him:

WFTS

"He is a very friendly, very happy pup who has severe lateral valgus of his front right leg and bow legging on his left front. X-rays show overgrowth of his right radius, which caused angular limb deformity. Randall has already received his first corrective surgery, which he is recovering from now. He may need to have another surgery in the future, but his surgery went better than expected, and he will continue to follow up with his orthopedic surgeon for follow-ups.

Randall is estimated to be about 1 year old, and he definitely has puppy energy! He loves to play, and he loves being outside. He also is very affectionate and loves people. He would do best in an active home with other dogs, or as an only dog. He has not been cat tested as he is currently on strict cage rest as he recovers from surgery."

