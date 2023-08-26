Rescues in Action: Rambo & Dusty

LARGO, Fla. — Rambo and Dusty go crazy without each other and MUST STAY TOGETHER. The good news is they are good with other dogs! It's not certain how they are with cats.

Here's what Pawlife Rescue had to say about them:

"Rambo & Dusty came to us as an owner surrendered due to the owner moving overseas.

Dusty is a cuddly little guy who loves to play fetch and be around people. He is a happy and affectionate dude who is always looking for pets and treats. He’s good with kids and other dogs, is potty trained and crate trained. Rambo is a sweetheart who, like his brother, also loves cuddles. He will play with his brother and his toys all day if he can and he also loves to go on walks and adventures to the dog park. Like his brother he is good with kids and other dogs, is potty trained and crate trained. Rambo is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix, Dusty is a purebred Corgi about 3-years-old."

Interested in adopting them? Click here!