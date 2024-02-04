Rescues in Action: Pork Chop

TAMPA, Fla. — My name is Pork Chop. I am 65 pounds, 9 months old (approx. DOB 3/22/2023), and I love walks and bones!

I am fully house-trained — my foster dad is so proud of me. For only being 8 months old, I have seen a lot of life, but I am settling into my new sense of calm and learning to love everyone and everything. My three foster siblings love to play with me, and we will run around the yard for hours, followed by looooong naps and cuddles with my foster dad.

One of my favorite places to nap is on his feet in the office while he tries to work. A typical day for me is letting my dad know I have to go outside first thing in the morning (we cuddle all night in bed; it's the best), and then I lose my mind when he gets out my collar and leash because I LOVE WALKS!! I get even more excited when I see him put on running shoes because my absolute favorite thing in the world is our two-mile morning run. Once we get back, I remind him that it's time for breakfast and I am a growing boy, so I love my food.

I don't mean to brag, but I am one smart pup! My foster dad has me working with a professional trainer and in two weeks, I learned come, sit-stay, down-stay, kennel, shake, leave it, and how to walk on a loose leash. My biggest wish is to find my forever family of my own, though, so that I can give them all the love and cuddles. Ideally, I will find a home that likes taking me to exercise, doesn't have cats (I'm okay with them, but I think they squeak, and I like chewing squeaky things), and I'd love to have a fur sibling to play with me.

