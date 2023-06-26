Rescues in Action: Piper

TAMPA, Fla — Piper enjoys exploring the world and taking an afternoon nap all in a day! And if those two things interest you, Piper is the dog for you!

WFTS

Here's what Maxx and Me Rescue had to say about her:

"Meet Piper, the adorable 22lb 7-month-old rescue pooch, who was found abandoned, emaciated, and in desperate need of love. She has spent time with past few months with amazing fosters who have shown her what it means to be a happy and well-mannered pup. Piper is living a happy life alongside three doggy friends, two teens, and even an adorable rabbit, but she dreams of finding her forever home. She loves running in the yard, going for walks with her pack, and snuggling on the couch with anyone who will give her some love. Her best friend is her foster sibling, and they play until they're exhausted. Piper is great with big dogs and would make a wonderful addition to any family who is seeking a loyal companion. Please open your heart and home to Piper today!"

For adoption details, click here!