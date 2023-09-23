Rescues in Action: Pika

TAMPA, Fla — Pika is a Southern Belle from Alabama. And she needs a home because there wasn't enough room in the shelter I was at!

Here's what she told Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue to tell everyone:

"I was lucky enough to move to sunny Florida! I was Ms. Congeniality at the shelter, and am popular everywhere I go.

My foster Mommy keeps saying "I'm such a sweetheart ", whatever that means. My foster human sister likes to dress me up, and I play very nicely with her. My foster dog brother loved me from our first "woof", and even my foster cat brother begrudgingly tolerates me, and he's a grumpy old man!

Not to toot my own horn, but I'm the sweetest puppy you'll ever meet. I love playing and snuggies, and am a sucker for a good squeaky toy. My foster Mommy says I'm doing great at learning to potty outside , but am still practicing. I am, after all, pretty new to this whole doggy thing.

My foster Mommy made a Sparknotes version of me for your ease. Things Pika is:

- loving and gentle

- very smart, and a quick learner

- a friend to all!

- curious and brave

- super, duper cute

- the goodest of good girls

DOB 4/15/2023

Things Pika is not:

- an astrophysicist (although time will tell)

If you're looking for a new bestie, I'm your gal."

Click here for adoption details!