Rescues in Action: Pika

TAMPA, Fla — Pika is a Southern Belle from Alabama. And she needs a home because there wasn't enough room in the shelter I was at!
Here's what she told Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue to tell everyone:
"I was lucky enough to move to sunny Florida! I was Ms. Congeniality at the shelter, and am popular everywhere I go.
My foster Mommy keeps saying "I'm such a sweetheart ", whatever that means. My foster human sister likes to dress me up, and I play very nicely with her. My foster dog brother loved me from our first "woof", and even my foster cat brother begrudgingly tolerates me, and he's a grumpy old man!
Not to toot my own horn, but I'm the sweetest puppy you'll ever meet. I love playing and snuggies, and am a sucker for a good squeaky toy. My foster Mommy says I'm doing great at learning to potty outside , but am still practicing. I am, after all, pretty new to this whole doggy thing.
My foster Mommy made a Sparknotes version of me for your ease. Things Pika is:
- loving and gentle
- very smart, and a quick learner
- a friend to all!
- curious and brave
- super, duper cute
- the goodest of good girls
DOB 4/15/2023
Things Pika is not:
- an astrophysicist (although time will tell)
If you're looking for a new bestie, I'm your gal."