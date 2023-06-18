Rescues in Action: Pheobe

PLANT CITY, Fla — Despite Pheobe's picture, she's tinier than you think! Perfect size and such a sweetheart!

Here's what Second Chance Friends Rescue had to say about her:

"At just 38lbs and a year old, she is pretty small. She is new to the rescue and we are learning more and more about her. Phoebe is crate trained and housebroken. She is very affectionate and loves to give and get attention. She is leash and crate trained and does well with other dogs that match her play style. She is smart and learning but is also overconfident when it comes to other dogs, so if she were to go into a home with another dog - they would need to be very tolerant, stable and correct appropriately. Phoebe is UTD, spayed, and HW negative."

If you're interested in adopting Pheobe, click here!