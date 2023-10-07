Rescues in Action: Pete

SEMINOLE, Fla. — This handsome boy is Pete. At 4 months old and about 33 pounds, he is one of the absolute sweetest pups you will ever meet.

Here's what FLUFF Animal Rescue had to say about him:

"He immediately loves and is affectionate with everyone he meets. and gets along wonderfully with other dogs, is also great with cats and small children. Pete walks great on leash, is not a barker, doesn't chew things he shouldn't, is crate trained, listens very well, and, aside from his zoomies once or twice a day, has very mild energy for a 4 month old puppy. He is currently working hard on perfecting the art of being housebroken...he's about 75% there. Pete is up-to-date on all vaccines, neutered, microchipped and ready to go home today."

Interested in adopting Pete? Click here!