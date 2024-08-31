Rescues in Action: Pepper, Wallace, Monica and Chandler

Pepper

WFTS

Meet Pepper, a sweet and spunky little diva who is ready to find her perfect retirement home! At 11 years old, Pepper still has plenty of personality and charm to share with the world. She may be small, but she has a big heart and a love for being the center of attention. Whether it's lounging on a cozy lap or being pampered with gentle pets, Pepper thrives on affection and enjoys being treated like the princess she is.

Recently, Pepper underwent a full mastectomy after a few tumors were discovered, but we're thrilled to share that all came back benign and clear! She is now fully recovered and ready to live her best life. Pepper is looking for a calm and loving home where she can spend her golden years being adored and cherished. If you're ready to give Pepper all the love she deserves, she will reward you with endless loyalty and companionship.

Could you be the special person to give Pepper her dream retirement home? Click here for adoption details!

Wallace

WFTS

Hello there, I'm Wallace! My name fits me perfectly because I'm quite the refined gentleman, more human-like than your average dog. I have impeccable manners and always respect the space of humans and other animals. I came from a not-so-great shelter where I had to live outside with bugs and dirt—definitely not my style. I much prefer the comfort of indoor living where it's clean and cozy. I'm about 1-2 years old and weigh a solid 40 lbs.

I’m not much of a barker, but I’ll let you know if I need something, like a potty break or some food. I love toys and bones, but I’ll pass on shoes and socks—those things are just gross. When I walk with my foster mom and sisters, I stay close and behave well, even when other animals are around. My sister cat likes to explore the neighborhood with us, but I think she's a bit crazy, so I just let her do her thing. My sister dog likes to sniff everything and pull on her leash, which I find quite immature. I prefer to walk nicely with my foster mom or dog walker. ‍ Most days, you'll find me lounging near my foster family or enjoying a nice bone on my soft blanket. ï¸ If you’re a chill human looking for a proper boy to hang out with, I’m your guy.

Wallace's adoption fee is $400 - obedience training is required after adoption and fully enclosed front or backyard is also required. Click here for adoption details.

Monica and Chandler

WFTS

Monica along with her brother Chandler and 2 other siblings Ross & Rachel were found by some tourists, abandoned in the Bahamas. They sought help at a local rescue on the islands. The rescue needed help taking any dogs or puppies as they are being forced to close. We were able to take 3. Ross is recovering from an injury of unknown origin and Rachel found a home. They were flown to us via Miami on July 31st, the last day young puppies were allowed to be flown in as the regulations changed Aug 1st to no puppies under 6 months of age.

Monica is the cutest puppy with the most adorable ears!! Monica is a playful girl, a little on the shy side who warms up quickly.Monica is friendly with everyone and good with other dogs.

Chandler is a friendly little guy. He does well everyone and good with most dogs but sometimes get a little scared of bigger dogs. He is an affectionate puppy and plays well with others.

If you're interested in adopting either of them,click here!